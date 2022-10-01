Evan Peters admits he was ‘scared’ to portray Jeffrey Dahmer in new Netflix miniseries

Evan Peters has admitted he was “scared” to portray prolific serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the new Netflix miniseries DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Fans have been raving about the new series, which was released on the streaming platform last week.

The ten chilling episodes follow the story of the notorious serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, only stopping due to his arrest.

In an interview with Netflix, Evan admitted he was “scared” to portray Jeffrey Dahmer, because he would have go to “really dark places” in order to perfect the role.

“It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened that it felt important to be respectful to the victims, the victims’ families, to try and tell the story as authentically as we could,” the American Horror Story actor told the streaming platform.

“Honestly, I was very scared about all the things that he did and diving into that and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life because I wanted it to be very authentic.”

“But in order to do that, I was gonna have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time.”

Evan continued: “I have to say that the crew was instrumental in keeping me on the guard rails, I cannot thank them enough and I could not have done any of this role with them…”

“It was a challenge to try to have this person who was seemingly so normal but underneath all of it, had this entire world that he was keeping secret from everybody.”

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story debuted on September 21 and amassed an audience of 196.2 million – the streaming platforms best ratings since the release of season four of Stranger Things.

