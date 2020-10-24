Eva Mendes admits she ‘never wanted babies’ before she met Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes has admitted she “never wanted babies” before she met Ryan Gosling.

The couple started dating back in 2011, and have since welcomed two daughters – Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4.

During an interview with Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa, the actress said she had no desire to have children before she “fell in love” with Ryan.

“I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby,” she confessed.

“I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family.”

When asked if she was ready to return to acting following a six-year hiatus, Eva said: “I am now that [my kids] getting a bit older, but I really feel like I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there. It’s not an either/or situation.”

Eva said she’s “definitely” thinking about returning to acting, but admitted: “I don’t want to do anything violent. I don’t want to do something risqué.”

“I think the only thing that’s left is Disney!” she added.