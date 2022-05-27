Ad
Euphoria star Dominic Fike comes under fire for making controversial comments about Amber Heard

Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

Euphoria star Dominic Fike has come under fire for making controversial comments about Amber Heard.

The 26-year-old singer, who plays Elliot in the HBO series, was performing at Northwestern University when he said: “Yo, I’m just gonna come straight out and say it.”

“I’m gonna say it. I’m gonna be real with y’all. I think Amber Heard is hot, dude.”

Dominic continued: “I don’t know. I know it’s not the popular opinion, and I know it’s not the focus at the moment, dude.”

“But I’ve been having these visions of her. She’s beating me up. I think it’s hot.”

After a clip of Dominic’s comments went viral, a host of social media users took to Twitter to criticise the actor for making light of domestic abuse.

Dominic’s comments come amid Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, which will conclude with closing arguments today.

The actor launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber has countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

During the six-week long trial, the actress detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

The 58-year-old has said the allegations he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalised two years later.

Ciara O'Mahony

