Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi attempts to block her spousal support request

Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi has attempted to block her spousal support request, in response to her divorce filing.

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star filed for divorce from the 81-year-old attorney on November 3rd, after nearly 21 years of marriage.

In her filing, the 49-year-old asked that she be paid spousal support by Tom, and requested that he pays for her attorney’s fees.

But in response, Tom has asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Erika.

According to PEOPLE, he has also requested that attorney’s fees and costs be paid by Erika.

In a statement, the Bravo star said: “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

The couple didn’t have a prenup in place, but Erika previously told fans that a prenup “wouldn’t stand” in Tom’s way.

Speaking on Andy Cohen’s Then & Now back in 2017, she said: “I don’t have a prenup. But let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I’m married to a very powerful lawyer.”

“A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway. So it doesn’t matter whether you had one or you didn’t, it’s going to be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”