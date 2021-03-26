Home LA Showbiz Emma Stone welcomes first child with husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone welcomes first child with husband Dave McCary

The couple secretly wed last year

Kendra Becker
Emma Stone has welcomed her first child with comedian Dave McCary.

TMZ confirmed the news on Friday morning, and reported that the actress gave birth last Saturday.

The new parents are yet to confirm the name or gender of their newborn.

The 32-year-old’s pregnancy hit headlines back in January, after she was papped with a baby bump.

Emma met Dave, 35, when she hosted Saturday Night Live back in 2016, when he worked on the show as a segment director.

Three years later, the couple announced their engagement on social media in December 2019.

Emma and Dave announced their engagement in December 2019

After postponing their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emma and Dave privately wed last year.

Before she started dating Dave, Emma was in a longterm relationship with her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield, which came to an end in 2015.

Credit: Andres Otero/WENN.com
