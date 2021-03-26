Emma Stone welcomes first child with husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone has welcomed her first child with comedian Dave McCary.

TMZ confirmed the news on Friday morning, and reported that the actress gave birth last Saturday.

The new parents are yet to confirm the name or gender of their newborn.

The 32-year-old’s pregnancy hit headlines back in January, after she was papped with a baby bump.

Emma met Dave, 35, when she hosted Saturday Night Live back in 2016, when he worked on the show as a segment director.

Three years later, the couple announced their engagement on social media in December 2019.

After postponing their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emma and Dave privately wed last year.

Before she started dating Dave, Emma was in a longterm relationship with her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield, which came to an end in 2015.