Emma Roberts dating THIS actor – after splitting from Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts has a new man in her life.

The actress, who split from Garrett Hedlund earlier this year, is now dating actor Cody John.

According to E! News, the couple are “taking things slow” and keeping Emma’s 2-year-old son Rhodes in mind.

A source told the publication: “Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people but knows the day will come soon.”

The insider added: “Emma loves Cody’s personality. He’s really funny and they have been having a good time together.”

Cody, who is best known for his roles in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW’s In the Dark, reportedly started dating Emma two months ago.

He went Instagram official with the Wild Child star back in August, posting a black-and-white photo of them kissing on a boat.

Emma’s new romance comes after her split from Garrett, one year after they welcomed their son Rhodes.

An insider told PEOPLE earlier this year: “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard.”

The former couple had been dating since March 2019, and welcomed their son in December 2020.