Emily Ratajkowski sued by photographer for copyright infringement

Emily Ratajkowski is being sued by a photographer for copyright infringement, after she allegedly posted two paparazzi pictures of herself on Instagram.

New York photographer Edward Opinaldo said he took the photos of the model, dressed in a stylish pink suit, on June 17, 2019.

A Manhattan federal federal court filing stated that the 31-year-old posted two of the pictures to her Instagram page on the same day, which accumulated 288,0000 likes.

According to the filing, the pap had his photos copyrighted in July 2019, and only noticed the snaps on Emily’s Instagram Story in September 2019.

The original photo and a screenshot of the same photo from the model’s Instagram are listed as exhibits in the federal court filing.

The images in question are no longer on the model’s Instagram page.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.