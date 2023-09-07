Emily Ratajkowski subtly shows her support for Sophie Turner following Joe Jonas split

Emily Ratajkowski has subtly shown her support for Sophie Turner, following her split from Joe Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers star and the Game of Thrones actress, who tied the knot in 2019, confirmed they have called it quits in a statement shared to Instagram earlier this week.

Their statement came just hours after Joe, 34, filed for divorce from Sophie, 27.

Emily, who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last September, has since taken to TikTok to show her support to women going through divorces in their 20s.

The model said in a video: “As someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year, at 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better.”

“Being in your 20s is the trenches, there’s nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life and having tried that married fantasy and realising that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be and then you have your whole life still ahead of you.”

“So for all those people feeling stressed about being divorced, it’s good. Congratulations, congratulations.”

“Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30,” Emily added in the caption.

One fan commented: “This is definitely softly directed at Sophie, love the support,” while a second penned: “Women supporting women🩷”

In a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Joe and Sophie wrote: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

