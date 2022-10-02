Emily Ratajkowski SLAMS new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde

Emily Ratajkowski has slammed the new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde – starring Ana de Armas.

The Andrew Dominik-directed film is about the “tumultuous private life” of the iconic 1950’s sex symbol and the “price she paid for fame”.

Taking to TikTok following the film’s release on Netflix, Emily accused the movie of “fetishizing female pain.”

The 31-year-old model said: “So I’ve hearing a lot about this Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, which I haven’t seen yet, but I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death.”

“We love to fetishize female pain. Look at Amy Winehouse, look at Britney Spears, look at the way we obsess over Diana’s death, the way we obsess over dead girls and serial killers. Watch any CSI episode and it’s like this crazy fetishization of female pain and death.”

“As women, I mean I can say for myself for sure that I’ve learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt in life, so that it feels like something that can be tended to, that’s kinda sexy, and like, you know: ‘I’m like this, oh, f***ed up girl, whatever.'”

“And I think we do that in many, many different ways, but I want that to change.”

The mother-of-one continued: “But I was thinking about it and you know what’s kinda hard to fetishize? Anger. Anger is hard to fetishize. So I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more p***ed off. I’m gonna be in my B**** Era – 2022, baby, is my b**** era. This is, I think we should all be in our B**** Era.”

“So I’m gonna be p***ed off when I see this movie, I already know it, but it’s nothing new and yeah, I’m just gonna get angry,” Emily added.

People took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Blonde after it was released on Netflix.

The general consensus is that Ana de Armas gave an “Oscar-worthy” performance as the late star; however, the film itself didn’t do justice to Marilyn Monroe.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ana de Armas‘s performance in Blonde is a tragedy, because clearly she went above and beyond to transform into Marilyn, but the film doesn’t respect that. She is stuck in a loop after a while with one manic episode after another when she and Marilyn both deserved so much better.”

A second said: “Ana de Armas’s phenomenal performance as Marilyn Monroe deserved to be in a MUCH better film, and one that actually respects the icon she’s portraying :(.”

A third penned: “Blonde could have been a good movie if they didn’t sexualise Marilyn Monroe in that way. Why is everyone hell bent on ruining Marilyn‘s original story? It’s genuinely sad and an insult to her. But no hate to Ana de Armas – her acting was amazing.”

Blonde is available to stream on Netflix now.