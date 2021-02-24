Emily Ratajkowski reveals she’s ‘about to pop’ ahead of the birth of her first child

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed she’s “about to pop” ahead of the birth of her first child.

The model announced her pregnancy back in October, showing off her baby bump in a stunning virtual cover for Vogue magazine.

The 29-year-old, who celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Sebastian Bear on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share new snaps cradling her belly.

She captioned the post: “Alexa play Future I can hear the streets callin 🎶”, along with the hashtag: “#bouttopop”.

Emily has been documenting her pregnancy with her 27.1 million Instagram followers, and is due to give birth this Spring.

Speaking to Vogue, the model admitted she would not be having a “gender reveal party”, and stated that she and her husband Sebastian will want their child to tell them their gender when they grow up.

“We won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this,” she said.

“There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly.”

“Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled,” she added.