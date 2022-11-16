Emily Ratajkowski reacts to tweet about rumoured beau Pete Davidson’s dating life

Emily Ratajkowski has reacted to a tweet about her rumoured beau Pete Davidson’s dating life.

The model was reportedly spotted on a date with the comedian over the weekend, and a source has since told Us Weekly that the pair “really like each other”.

Pete has dated a number of famous women over the past few years – including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

Earlier this week, singer Dionne Warwick poked fun at Pete’s reputation of only dating very famous women with a hilarious tweet.

The 81-year-old wrote: “I will be dating Pete Davidson next.”

Emily has since liked the tweet, sending fans into a frenzy.

I will be dating Pete Davidson next. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

It comes after a source close to the Blurred Lines star told E! News that she has “gone on a few dates” with Pete in New York City.

While the pair have known each other for years, the insider shared that they reconnected after “Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.”

“Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with,” the source said, adding that the two have “a flirtatious chemistry right now.”

Pete, 28, has been single since his split from Kim Kardashian back in August, after nine months of dating.

Meanwhile Emily split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she shares a son with, earlier this year.

The 31-year-old was spotted on a date with a mystery man last month, shortly after being linked to actor Brad Pitt.