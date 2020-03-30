Elton John hosts live Coronavirus relief gig from home with Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and more

They kept people entertained with a special concert

Elton John hosted a live Coronavirus relief gig from his home which included some of the world’s biggest popstars.

The legendary performer opened the hour-long, advert-free concert, which aired on Fox.

The concert came in the wake of the news that President Donald Trump was extending America’s national shutdown until April 30th.

Elton was joined by many famous artists, including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and The Backstreet Boys to name a few.

The 73-year-old started the show by thanking the health and frontline workers who were putting their lives at risk.

He commented that all of the proceeds from the concert were going to go to the charities Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The Backstreet Boys sang a rendition of their iconic song I Want It That Way while they were each streaming from their own homes.

Billie Eilish was joined by her collaborator and brother Finneas O’Connell, as the pair performed their Grammy Award-winning single Bad Guy from their home

Mariah Carey delivered an emotional performance of her 1996 song Always Be My Baby.

Billie Joe Armstrong, best known as the frontman of rock band Green Day, played an acoustic version of the band’s hit Boulevard Of Broken Dreams.

Demi Lovato also joined the concert and sang her smash-hit single Skyscraper.

Demi Lovato’s video message and “Skyscraper” performance as part of the iHeart Living Room Concert for America #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/GzB9mb3M5S — Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMD_Media) March 30, 2020

Elton also contributed to the evening by singing a beautiful rendition of his song Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me on his keyboard.

Viewers were shown messages from medical staff leading the fight against the pandemic throughout the evening.

Other artists that took part in the gig include Alicia Keys, Sam Smith and Billie Joe Armstrong.