Elon Musk’s daughter applies to legally change her name in an attempt to cut ties with her father

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has applied to legally change her name to reflect her new gender identity and to sever ties with her father.

The 18-year-old, who formerly went by Xavier Alexander Musk, has asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and also to register her new name.

She now wants to be legally recognised as Vivian Jenna Wilson, according to documents available online through PlainSite.org.

The petition was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in April.

She stated the official reason for the change was “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

In May, about a month after the document was filed, the Tesla founder declared his support for the Republican party, whose elected representatives support legislation that would limit transgender rights in states across the country.

Previously in 2020, Elon tweeted: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Vivian and her twin brother Griffin were born to Elon and Justine Musk in 2004.

The couple were married in 2000, but subsequently divorced the multi-billionaire in 2008.

They share six children together – Nevada, who was born in 2002 but tragically passed away as an infant, Vivian, 18, Griffin, 18, Kai, 16, Damian, 16, and Saxon, 16.

Elon also welcomed a baby boy X Æ A-Xii with his ex Grimes in 2020.