Elon Musk welcomes first child with Canadian singer Grimes

The Tesla CEO announced the news on social media

Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes have welcomed their first child together.

The Tesla CEO confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday night, by simply tweeting: “Mom & baby all good.”

After a fan asked about their baby’s name, Elon replied, “X Æ A-12 Musk.”

The 48-year-old also shared a photo of him holding their newborn, after a fan tweeted: “A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet … please share one.”

This is Elon’s first child with Grimes, but he is also father to five sons from his previous marriage.

Elon and Grimes have been dating for two years, and announced they were expecting back in January.

