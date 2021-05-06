Ellen DeGeneres reveals she’s ‘moved in’ with a Friends star

The 63-year-old opened up about her new living situation on her chat show

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed she’s “moved in” with Friends star Courteney Cox.

The 63-year-old opened up about her new living situation on todays episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While announcing the actress, Ellen said: “The world knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently I just know her as my landlord!”

Courteney then replied: “I don’t consider me a landlord… I consider myself your roommate.”

Ellen then cleared up any confusion by saying: “I’m not having marital troubles… I’m not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house.”

“We sold our house here in Beverly Hills, I needed a place to stay and you were kind enough to say, ‘Yes, stay at my house.'”

The Friends actress went on to say: “You’re my style guru, so I was nervous about you staying there, being that I haven’t redone it. I haven’t been there in a year.”

“I had it cleaned. I moved everything off of the right side of the bathroom, so you’d have your space in the drawers. I was just really ready for you.”

“And all of the sudden it was like, ‘Wait a minute. Ellen’s toothbrush is on my side!’ I had her open the drawer and I was like, ‘Well, where’s my makeup?'”

“So essentially you’re a terrible roommate. You took over my side and your side.”