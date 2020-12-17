Ellen DeGeneres reveals she’s experiencing ‘excruciating’ back pain amid Covid-19 battle

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed she’s experiencing “excruciating” back pain amid her coronavirus battle.

Last week, the popular talk show host confirmed she had tested positive for the deadly virus.

The 62-year-old shared a health update with her fans on Wednesday following the diagnosis, posting a video to her social media accounts.

In the clip, Ellen said: “Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much.”

“I’m feeling 100%, I feel really good,” she admitted.

“One thing that they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain.

“Didn’t know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people – back pain. Who knew? How come? Back pain, bad.”

Ellen went on to play a game of Connect Four with her wife Portia De Rossi.

Sharing the news of her diagnosis last Thursday, Ellen wrote: “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay safe and healthy.”