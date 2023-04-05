Ad
Elle Fanning splits from boyfriend Max Minghella after four years together

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Elle Fanning has split from her boyfriend Max Minghella, after four years together.

The 24-year-old actress confirmed the news in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, but said she isn’t giving up on love just yet.

The Girl from Plainville star told the magazine: “I’m a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight. Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it’s my destiny.”

Revealing her hopes for the future, Elle said: “I’d love to play Grace Kelly in something. And to have kids.”

Elle and Max, 37, started dating in 2018, after meeting on the set of the film Teen Spirit.

The notoriously private couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2019.

Max is best known for playing Nick Blaine in The Handmaid’s Tale, and he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the role in 2021.

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

