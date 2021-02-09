The actor starred as the fictional character in the hit series Gossip Girl

Ed Westwick reprises his role as Chuck Bass in his TikTok debut

Ed Westwick has reprised his role as Chuck Bass in his TikTok debut.

The actor starred as the fictional character in the hit series Gossip Girl, which followed the lives of privileged teenagers on the upper east side of New York.

The 33-year-old joined popular social media app TikTok on Monday, with his first video paying tribute to his iconic role.

In his regular English accent, Ed said: “Tell me you watched Gossip Girl without actually telling me you’ve watched Gossip Girl. I’ll start.”

The video then cut to a clip of Ed wearing Chuck’s signature businessman get-up, saying: “I’m Chuck Bass” in the famous bad-boy, American voice.

The video has already raked in over 2.9 million likes, with fans going wild in the comment section.

One user wrote: “I’m mentally in love with Chuck Bass”, while another commented: “3 WORDS 8 LETTERS, SAY IT AND IM YOURS”

Ed wrote: “I’m challenging you to stitch this video, use the hashtag #StitchEd so I can see your submissions and I’ll be reacting to some of my favourites.”

Many fans took part in the challenge, including Irish makeup artist Keildh Cashell, who commented back: “On it ✌🏼”

The Kash Beauty founder then posted her own clip just one hour later, dressed as a preppy Upper East Sider with an intricate makeup look which read “Gossip Girl”.

Ed then commented on Keilidh’s video, saying: “Crushed it 😎”