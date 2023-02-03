Dwayne Johnson thanks emergency services after his mother survives serious car crash

Dwayne Johnson has revealed his mother survived a serious car crash on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood actor shared a photo of his mother’s wrecked car as he thanked the emergency services for coming to her aid.

Dwayne wrote: “Thank you God, she’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

“She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide,” he continued.

“She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real. Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all.”

“I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get,” the actor added.