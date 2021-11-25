Dwayne Johnson surprises veteran with incredible gift in emotional video

Dwayne Johnson has shared an emotional video of the moment he surprised a Navy veteran with an incredible gift.
After interrupting a screening of his new movie Red Notice, the actor gifted Oscar Rodriguez his own “personal custom truck” after being moved by his story.
Dwayne captioned the post: “Today was a good day. Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck.”
The actor then explained: “I invited fans to a special theater screening of RED NOTICE and I wanted to do something cool for all of them.”
“Free concessions, @projectrock, @teremana, @zoaenergy, @saltandstraw ice cream. Free everything and a great time at the movies!”
“I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE…something unforgettable for one fan.”
“My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no.”
“But I still said, yes 😉 I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby 😊.”
“I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,” he shared.
“Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being.”
“Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother. Just love.”
“Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!” Dwayne added.