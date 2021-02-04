Dustin Diamond’s girlfriend reveals his last words to her before his tragic death

The Saved By The Bell star died on Monday following a short battle with lung cancer

Dustin Diamond’s girlfriend reveals his last words to her before his tragic...

Dustin Diamond’s girlfriend Tash has revealed the last words the actor said to her before his tragic death.

The Saved By The Bell star, who played Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers in the hit sitcom, sadly passed away on Monday, February 1 after a short battle with lung cancer.

The 44-year-old had just received his cancer diagnosis last month, after being rushed to hospital.

Tash shared her heartache over the loss of her partner, who she described as “the love of her life”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: “We planned on a future together and spoke often about having kids. I’m heartbroken.”

“Even though he was struggling to breathe and had difficulty speaking he was able to get out the words to me, ‘I love you,’ I told him I loved him back.”

“Once we had the diagnosis when he knew he was going to die, we talked about what he wanted. He didn’t want the big farewell, he wanted to go in peace.”

“You had to experience Dustin as a human being, you can’t describe him. He was pure fun, I laughed more with him in these few short months that I have in my entire life.”

“The thing he wanted most when I met him was a normal life, I tried to give that to him,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Diamond (@dustindiamondofficial)