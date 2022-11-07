Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor reveals he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: ‘There is no cure’

The letter, which was read out by singer Simon LeBon continued: “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.”

“I have the ‘Rodgers and Edwards’ of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening, there is no cure.” “Recently I was doing OK after some very sophisticated life-extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.” “However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years.” Andy Taylor was the very first musician to sing my praises in the press. Great times together in NYC around 86’. Happy for Duran Duran to be inducted into the R&RHOF but hearing of Andy’s cancer battle truly sucks. Sending out positive thoughts buddy. @duranduran @AndyTaylorLives pic.twitter.com/KkjlcQYNiT — Steve Stevens (@Stevestevens) November 6, 2022

Andy added that he was “truly sorry and massively disappointed” he could not attend the ceremony, but that he was “very proud of these four brothers” and “overjoyed” they were accepting this award.

“I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day”, he said