Dua Lipa and Roger Federer among stars announced as co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala

Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour will co-chair this year’s Met Gala.

Scheduled for May 1, the star-studded fundraiser will invite attendees to honour the work of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld – who died in 2019 aged 85.

According to the Met, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” will “explore the artistic methodology and stylistic vocabulary of Karl Lagerfeld’s designs through recurring themes across more than 65 years, from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019.”

Announcing the 2023 Met Gala Co-Chairs ✨⁣

⁣@MichaelaCoel, #PenelopeCruz, @RogerFederer, @DuaLipa, and #AnnaWintour will serve as co-chairs for the next Costume Institute Benefit on Monday, May 1.⁣ pic.twitter.com/Vq2zwehBke — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) January 18, 2023

The upcoming exhibition will be open to the public from May 2023 to July 2023, and will feature 150 of the German designer’s pieces from his time as creative director of Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, Balmain and Patou, as well as items from his own brand.

The Met Gala raises millions for the Costume Institute at the Met through the sale of tickets, which are bought by designers and brands.

Tickets are priced at around $35,000 each, with tables ranging from $200,000 to $300,000.

Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda were the co-chairs for the 2022 gala.