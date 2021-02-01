Drew Barrymore’s ex husband Will Kopelman announces engagement

The former couple split in 2016 after a four year marriage

Drew Barrymore’s ex husband Will Kopelman is engaged.

The actor proposed to his girlfriend Alexandra Michler just one month after the couple went public with their romance.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 42-year-old shared a black-and-white snap with his new fiancée, who is Vogue’s director of fashion development.

Will captioned the post: “Love you love you love you love you 1/30/2021 💍”

This will be Will’s second marriage, after he previously tied the knot with actress Drew in 2012.

The former couple, who share two children together, announced their split in 2016 after four years of marriage.

Announcing the split at the time, the pair said: “Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family.”

“Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

Drew previously opened up about co-parenting with Will in a candid Instagram post, admitting it wasn’t always easy. The mother-of-two wrote: “If that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again. After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls.”

“Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co-parents we can be. It’s not always easy and the point is…nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!”