Drew Barrymore reveals she’s dating again after ‘so many years’

Drew Barrymore has revealed she’s dating again after “so many years”.

The actress shared the news on the latest episode of her talk show ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ during a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg.

She said to the Sister Act star: “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” before admitting: “I am.”

The 47-year-old added: “Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m too good at being alone.”

The 50 First Dates star has been single since her her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016, but has been on a few “occasional” dates.

She opened up her struggles with dating with Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk earlier this year.

Drew said at the time: “I’m not there yet. I have two young girls and, like, I don’t want to bring people home.”

“I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters.”

The actress – who shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with her ex-husband – also revealed last year that she was on a dating app.

