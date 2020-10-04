Drew Barrymore opens up about ‘being blacklisted at 12’ due to drug addiction

The actress has admitted she was branded 'damaged goods'

Drew Barrymore opens up about ‘being blacklisted at 12’ due to drug...

Drew Barrymore has opened up about “being blacklisted at 12” due to her drug and alcohol addiction.

The actress was just four-years-old when she found fame in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film E.T., but she had a very troubled upbringing.

As a pre-teen, Drew’s mother took her to New York’s infamous Studio 54 club, where she encountered drugs and alcohol.

By 12, Drew was taking cocaine and smoking marijuana, and she was subsequently sent to a mental institution, where she was treated for addiction.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Drew said film bosses wrote her off as “damaged goods”, which she sadly understood.

Looking back at that time, she continued: “I don’t know how I ended up here but I will never lose sight of how lucky I am. Being blacklisted at 12, I appreciate every job I have.”

“I know what it’s like to lose and work for things and be so lucky and have the opportunities I have and everything in between. I don’t think there’s much to hide at this point.”

Drew recently launched her own talk show, which has gone down a hit with viewers in the US.

She continued: “I’m honoured anyone will come on the show. I’m not an assuming person. I’ve been in this industry my whole life but I’m just as excited to be around people of note as anyone would be.”

“I’ve never pretended to be anyone I’m not. I’ve never felt more humble and grateful than I do right now — to be alive, to have two kids that are healthy, to be among this crew and this team and getting this opportunity.”

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.