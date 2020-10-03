Donald Trump flown to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

The US President and First Lady Melania confirmed they had contracted the virus on Friday

Donald Trump has been flown to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The US President and the First Lady Melania confirmed on Friday that they had contracted the virus, and stated that they would be beginning their quarantining together.

The 74-year-old is set to spend the “next few days” in a special suite at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland, while he is treated for the virus.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: “At the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

Taking to Twitter to confirm he was heading to hospital, Trump released a video thanking the public for their support.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I am going to Walter Reed hospital.

“I think I am doing very well. But we are going to make sure that things work out,” he said, adding: “The First Lady is doing very well.”

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Physician Sean P. Conley said that the president was “fatigued but in good spirits”, while Melenia had a “mild cough and headache”.

Trump confirmed he and his wife had contracted the coronavirus by tweeting on Friday: “Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19.”

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

It’s understood President Trump and Melania contracted the virus after a close aide tested positive for Covid-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

