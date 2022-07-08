Doja Cat hits out at Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs

Doja Cat has slammed Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs.

The Say So singer had messaged the Stranger Things actor, asking him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn.

The 26-year-old wrote, “Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up,” and then questioned, “Wait no. does he have a gf?”

Noah replied: “LMAOO slide into his dms,” to which Doja responded: “Idk his IG or Twitter. Doesn’t have a DM to slide in,” before Noah forwarded his page.

The 17-year-old later shared their conversation in a since-deleted TikTok, which the singer “didn’t feel comfortable” with.

Doja later took addressed the incident during an Instagram Live.

She said, “I think that, to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21.”

“But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f*****g f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes.”

“You’re supposed to so that you know you’re not to do that in the future. I did my share of f**k ups so that I don’t f**k up again,” she continued.

“The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack.”

The 26-year-old said his actions were “borderline snake s**t, that’s like weasel s**t.”

“And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way.”

“Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing,” she added.

Noah is best known for his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things.

In 2022, his co-star Joseph joined the cast as Eddie Munson for the show’s fourth season.