Doja Cat concertgoer gets arrested after making fake bomb threat

A Doja Cat concertgoer has been arrested after allegedly making a fake bomb threat outside her concert in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place in the security line for AT&T’s Playoff Playlist Live! at Monument Circle. Witnesses reportedly told police that the man claimed to be armed with a bomb.

The IMPD issued a statement on Twitter confirming the threat was a false alarm. They wrote: “IMPD officers responded, searched his bag and did not find an explosive. The man had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those. He currently is in police custody.”

The department added that further investigation into the matter is ongoing, and confirmed the concert would still be going ahead.

Deputy Chief Joshua Baker told the IndyStar via text message: “A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack.” “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

Fans took to Twitter to react to the scary incident, with one writing: “Just waited 4 hours to see doja cat for their to be a literal bomb threat(???) scariest moment of my actual life the ground was covered in ice we were all running and slipping around literally so scary.”

Another tweet read: “We were considering leaving before the bomb threat happened. Saw the front of the line push everyone back and dipped out of there. Not going back.”

