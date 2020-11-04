Dixie D’Amelio responds to rumours she’s split with Noah Beck after cryptic tweet

The TikTok star claimed she was 'single' in a since-deleted tweet

Dixie D’Amelio responds to rumours she’s split with Noah Beck after cryptic...

Dixie D’Amelio has responded to rumours she’s split with Noah Beck.

The TikTok stars finally confirmed their romance just last month, but fans were left confused after Dixie posting a since-deleted tweet reading: “im single lol :)” on Monday.

The 19-year-old then shared a selfie alongside Noah and fellow TikToker Bryce Hall, writing, “check out @BryceHall video on wednesday lmaooo.”

WHY DID DIXIE JUST TWEET THIS #doah

PLEASE DONT TELL ME DIXIE AND NOAH BROKE UP?!? this can’t be real- pic.twitter.com/Tv1f1loEOm — katie | whats up lol (@awuhcharli) November 3, 2020

One fan took to the comment section of Dixie’s latest Instagram post, writing: “Wait did you and Noah actually break up?”

Dixie simply responded: “no never,” seemingly debunking the rumours.

Noah took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to further put the rumours to bed, sharing a snap of his girlfriend along with the caption: “I love you.”

The new couple kept fans guessing for months about their relationship status, after the pair got closer following Dixie’s split from Griffin Johnson in August.

Taking to the social media platform last month, Noah shared a video with his new girlfriend as they celebrated their first month together, before also professing his love on his Instagram Stories.

The 19-year-old captioned the post: “happy 1 month bub<3”, with over 6 million people liking the clip.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote: “It’s been a month and they still haven’t even told us they are dating”, with a second commenting: “The couple everyone wanted but nobody knew about for a month.”

The couple both rose to fame on the video-sharing app, with Dixie boasting an impressive 41.8 million followers, while Noah has 17.6 million.

Dixie’s younger sister Charli is the most followed star on the app, with a whopping 96.8 million followers at the age of just 16.