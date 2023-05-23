Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris has died aged 93 after a battle with neck cancer.

The Australian- born TV presenter’s family confirmed the news via a statement, which read: “This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest.

“They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made.”

Rolf Harris has died aged 93 after a battle with neck cancer. The Australian, who was found guilty of sex offences, enjoyed a decades-long career in showbiz until his arrest on indecent assault charges in 2013.

In 2014, Rolf was jailed for five years and nine months after being convicted of 12 assaults which took place between 1968 and 1986.

In May 2017, he was formally cleared of four unconnected historical sex offences, which he had denied.

Later that year, one of the 12 indecent assault convictions was overturned by the UK’s Court of Appeal.

Harris was released on licence from HMP Stafford on May 19, 2017 – less than three years after his sentence began.

BREAKING: Rolf Harris's family have released a statement saying that the disgraced entertainer died 'peacefully' and has been 'laid to rest'

Rolf was made an MBE in the 1960s, an OBE a decade later and a CBE in 2006.

However, in light of his conviction, the disgraced entertainer was stripped of his CBE.

He also had his Australian honours taken away and his BAFTA fellowship removed.