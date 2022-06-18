Denise Richards slams Charlie Sheen for ‘judging’ their daughter’s decision to join OnlyFans

Denise Richards has slammed her ex-husband Charlie Sheen for “judging” their daughter’s decision to join OnlyFans.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 51-year-old addressed the negative comments surrounding her 18-year-old daughter Sami’s OnlyFans account.

The actress wrote, “I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has.”

Denise admitted that she wasn’t in a position to judge Sami, as she was posing for Playboy and filming the movie Wild Things at a similar age.

The actress added, “Quite frankly her father shouldn’t [judge her] either.”

Earlier this week, the Two and a Half Men star told Page Six that he didn’t “condone” Sami’s involvement in the subscription-based social media platform.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” he said. “This did not occur under my roof.”

His ex-wife and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum continued her statement saying she was “in awe” of Sami’s ability to ignore the abuse she’s been receiving.

Denise drew similarities between posing in a bikini on Instagram versus posting content to OnlyFans, stating the only difference was that OnlyFans is monetised.

“I’m sorry, but s**t if I can get paid and at my age? to see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account..,” she joked.

Denise and Charlie were married from 2002 to 2006, the former couple share two daughters together – Sami, 18, and Lola Rose, 17.