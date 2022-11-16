Denise Richards ‘involved in terrifying car-to-car shooting’

Denise Richards has reportedly been involved in a “terrifying car-to-car shooting”.

According to TMZ, the ordeal took place in LA on Monday night, as the actress was en route to Popsicle Studio with her husband Aaron Phypers for a one-day shoot for her upcoming film Angels Fallens: Warriors of Peace.

The outlet reported that both Denise and Aaron were left uninjured.

Aaron had been driving their Ford F-150 Shelby truck and Denise had been in the passenger seat when gunfire broke out, per TMZ.

Th 50-year-old is said to have had trouble locating their destination, which angered the driver behind them.

A source told PEOPLE that Aaron noticed a driver who was “obviously pissed” in a “gold and maroon” van behind them.

“[Aaron] could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed,” the source continued, adding that the pair were “frantic”.

According to the outlet, Aaron let the driver past, but the car instead pulled up to the left of their vehicle.

The 50-year-old allegedly rolled down the window, apologised and drove away from the driver who continued to shout at them.

The couple hadn’t realised their vehicle had been shot on the back end of the driver’s side until they arrived at their destination of Popsicle Studio LA, per the publication.

“The guy had taken off by then, but when they realised the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene,” the source explained.

A member production crew reportedly spotted the bullet hole in the vehicle and contacted 911.

It’s unknown if the police showed up, though the outlet have reported that LAPD are investigating altercation.

“The production company made her feel safe but they didn’t file a police report. They think now that people were after the car itself because it’s worth a lot of money,” the insider said.

Although the couple were left uninjured, the incident is said to have left Denise “unnerved” and “sobbing”; despite being “very shaken up and terrified,” the actress worked on set for 12 hours.

After filming wrapped, Aaron and Denise were reportedly escorted by an off-duty cop and headed back to their LA home.

Denise and Aaron tied-the-knot back in 2018.

The actress was previously married to Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen from 2002 until 2006.

The former couple share two children – Sami, 18, and Lola Rose, 17.

After her split from Charlie, Denise decided to adopt a third child – Eloise Joni, 11.