Demi Lovato ‘throws shade’ at ex-fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato appears to have thrown shade at their ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

The singer, who uses they/them pronouns, was asked by a fan to describe their last relationship in three words.

The 29-year-old replied: “My vibrator’s better.”

Demi and Max got engaged in July 2020, after just four months of dating.

The couple split just two months later, with a source telling E! News at the time that Demi called off their engagement because they “didn’t trust” Max.

Demi opened up about the breakup in their YouTube docuseries ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil’, which was released last year.

The former Disney Channel star said: “I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realised as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to… The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person I thought he was.”

They later added: “I feel like I’m actually too queer to marry a man in my life right now. I’m not willing to put a label on it right this second, and I think I will get there, but there’s a lot of things that I have to do for myself first.”

“I want to allow myself the ability to live my life in the most authentic form possible.”

Demi later came out as non-binary.