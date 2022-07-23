Demi Lovato shares latest update on sobriety battle

Demi Lovato has shared the latest update on their sobriety battle.

The 29-year-old admitted they “rarely” think about using drugs anymore, after being completely sober for nearly eight months.

Demi, who uses the pronouns they/them, spent time at a treatment centre and sober living facility in 2018, after suffering three stokes and a heart attack following an overdose.

Speaking on Boston radio station Mix 104.1, Demi said, “I’m in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me.”

“And I just realized that none of it works for me. What’s come into my life is acceptance.”

The 29-year-old admitted that it took them so long to entirely cut off alcohol and drugs, because they didn’t truly want to.

“I had people around me that wanted me to be sober. I don’t think that I wanted it. And now, I made all the bargaining choices and I realized that none of it works for me,” the singer said.

Despite their near-fatal overdose in 2018, which caused them to suffer three strokes and a heart attack, Demi continued a “California sober” lifestyle – still drinking and smoking weed in moderation.

However, in December 2021, they announced that they “no long support my ‘California sober’ ways,” and added that “sober sober is the only way to be.”

In celebration of their sobriety journey, Demi created her latest album ‘Holy Fvck’ entirely sober.