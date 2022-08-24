Demi Lovato reveals how young she was when she began ‘experimenting’ with drugs

Demi Lovato has revealed she turned to drink and drugs at age 12, because she had been “bullied and was looking for an escape”.

The 30-year-old admitted she would regularly steal alcohol from her stepfather through her teenage years, before turning to cocaine at age 17, which she “loved too much”.

The former child star had been sober for six years before suffering a near-fatal overdose in 2018, which caused her to be legally blind and brain damaged, after suffering a heart attack and three strokes while in hospital.

Demi opened up about her struggles with addiction on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Tuesday.

“I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12, or 13. I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates,” the singer admitted.

“I had been bullied and was looking for an escape.”

Demi revealed she would steal beer from her stepfather’s fridge and would drink “alone”, which she admitted “should have been a major red flag”.

The singer then moved to cocaine, adding: “At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and, like, loved it too much and then kinda bled into me going to treatment right after I turned 18.”

Now on a sobriety journey, the 30-year-old recently said she “rarely thinks about substances” anymore.

“I had people around me that wanted me to be sober. And I don’t think that I wanted it,” she explained.

Last year, Demi admitted she was going “sober sober” rather than having a “California sober” lifestyle – still drinking and smoking weed in moderation.

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways. Sober sober is the only way to be,” the singer wrote on Instagram at the time.