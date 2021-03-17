Demi Lovato opens up about her decision to end her engagement to Max Ehrich

The singer called off their engagement just two months after Max proposed

Demi Lovato has opened up about her decision to end her engagement to Max Ehrich.

The singer called off their engagement in September, just two months after Max proposed to her on the beach following a whirlwind romance.

In her upcoming YouTube docuseries ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil’, the songstress shared candid videos of her reaction to the split days after the news broke.

In one clip, the 28-year-old said: “I’m really sad that things ended the way that they did. The good news is, I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there. It’s just s***ty.”

In another video, the former Disney Channel star said through tears: “The video I made earlier wasn’t an accurate representation of what I’m going through.” “So I thought this whole time that I didn’t miss him. I just miss the person that I started quarantining with. And I don’t know how to give my heart to someone after this.” “Honestly, what happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realised as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to.”

Demi described her romance as “false advertising”, and admitted starting a relationship in lockdown “accelerated” things.

“I didn’t even have my best friends to hang out with in quarantine. The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person I thought he was.”

After the breakup, Demi revealed she made some revelations about her love life, admitting: “I feel like I’m actually too queer to marry a man in my life right now.”

“I’m not willing to put a label on it right this second, and I think I will get there, but there’s a lot of things that I have to do for myself first.”

“I want to allow myself the ability to live my life in the most authentic form possible,” she added.

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil premieres March 23 on YouTube.