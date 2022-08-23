Ad
Demi Lovato goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Demi Lovato has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Jutes.

The singer, who was first linked to the musician earlier this month, took to her Instagram Stories to share a loved-up snap with her beau on her 30th birthday.

She captioned the mirror selfie: “Bday bitch with her love.”

Jutes also shared a series of snaps with Demi to his Instagram, as he marked her milestone birthday.

He wrote: “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere).”

“i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed.”

Jutes added: “ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u 😘🫠🐞🥳😍 ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. literally bursting w joy 😭 how are u real lol @ddlovato.”

Demi’s romance with Jutes marks her first serious relationship since she split from her fiancé Max Ehrich in September 2020.

Earlier this month, a source told People: “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super great guy.”

 

A post shared by jute$ (@jutesmusic)

