Demi Lovato gets massive tattoo of spider on their head – after completing another rehab stint

Demi Lovato has debuted a massive new head tattoo.

The 29-year-old, who uses they/them pronouns, took to their Instagram Story to show off their new ink.

The tattoo, which was created by popular Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dr. Woo, is of a large black spider, and is located on the side of their newly shaved head.

Demi explained the meaning of the tattoo, writing: “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things.”

“She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world.”

The singer showed off their new ink just days after it was revealed they secretly completed another stint in rehab last year.

The former Disney Channel star spent time at a treatment centre and sober living facility in 2018, after suffering three strokes and a heart attack following an overdose.

According to Page Six, Demi recently returned to Utah for treatment but is now back home and “doing well”.

A close friend of the singer also told E! News that the star is currently “home, in a great place and doing well.”

“They are looking forward to getting back to work, being with close friends and loved ones and want to focus on the positive,” they added.