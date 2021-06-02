David Schwimmer spotted with mystery woman after admitting he had a ‘crush’ on Jennifer Aniston

Friends fans are calling on the former couple to get together in real life

David Schwimmer spotted with mystery woman after admitting he had a ‘crush’...

David Schwimmer has been spotted with mystery woman, just days after admitting he had a “crush” on Jennifer Aniston.

The actor reunited with his former on-screen love in the highly anticipated Friends reunion, which aired last week.

During the reunion, the 54-year-old admitted he and Jennifer had real-life crushes on each other, but insisted that they “never crossed that boundary”.

Amid fans’ calls for the longtime friends to date, David has been spotted walking arm-in-arm with an unknown woman.

In photos published by the MailOnline, the pair were seen strolling through New York City together on Tuesday afternoon.

David married Zoe Buckman in 2010, who he shares a daughter named Cleo with, and the former couple called it quits in 2017.

At the reunion, David sent Friends fans into a frenzy after he opened up about his crush on Jennifer.

He said: “At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary.”

“When we had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments we would cuddle on the couch,” the actor added.

Reacting to David’s confession on Twitter, one fan wrote: “Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer both single right now? Can this be the ultimate rom com and these 2 get together after all these years!!”

A second tweeted: “After watching the friends reunion I think we are all not so secretly hoping that Jennifer & David get together for real… this reunion is what 2021 needed!”

HOLY FUCKING SHIT MY BRAIN CANT PROCESS THE FACT THAT JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER HAD FEELINGS FOR EACHOTHER??? right person wrong time definition HELLO??? #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/to2deC233I — alice (@fanistcn) May 27, 2021

ok i but i really can’t handle the fact that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were in love playing Ross and Rachel. not today. — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) May 27, 2021

how am i suppose to be okay when jennifer and david used to have crushes on each other on set so they channeled their adoration for each other through rachel and ross pic.twitter.com/ARohQQwqik — ☁️ (@eclipsecircuit) May 27, 2021

me acting like i'm not affected by jennifer and david saying they had a major crush on each other and they used to cuddle on the couch during breaks: #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/FcUkk1MCWh — Anna loves Chul 3000 🍑🍒 (@SUJUSHlDAE) May 27, 2021

Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer both single right now? Can this be the ultimate rom com and these 2 get together after all these years!! #FriendsTheReunion pic.twitter.com/eLiJyDQLyy — RealityTVSetMeFree (@melsFakeSis) May 30, 2021

After watching the friends reunion I think we are all not so secretly hoping that Jennifer & David get together for real… this reunion is what 2021 needed! 😢♥️ #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/gTF4csWVrd — Megan (@Megannn_Mac) May 28, 2021

Me waiting on Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer to get together in real life #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/XfIOsjl9kw — mp (@mmop_13) May 28, 2021