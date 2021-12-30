Dakota Johnson shares rare insight into her ‘private’ relationship with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson has shared a rare insight into her notoriously private relationship with Chris Martin.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star has been dating the Coldplay frontman on-and-off since 2017.

During a new interview with Elle UK, the actress said she’s been in a relationship with the 44-year-old musician for “quite a while”.

Dakota said: “We go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private.”

“Most of the partying takes place inside of my house.”

The notoriously private couple briefly called it quits during the summer of 2019, before rekindling their romance in August of that year.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that it was Chris’ ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow who encouraged the couple to give their romance a second shot.

The exes have remained close friends ever since they “consciously uncoupled” in 2014, and are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15.

Chris and Dakota, who sparked engagement rumours last year, took a major step in their relationship back in January.

After Christmas, the Hollywood couple finally decided to move in together at a $12.5 million mansion in Malibu, California.

The 5,338 square foot house boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a game room, a theatre room, a pool, a spa and an outdoor barbecue area.