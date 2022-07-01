Dakota Johnson reacts to being dragged into Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Dakota Johnson has reacted to her being dragged into Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial.

During the six-week trial, a video entitled “The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp” went viral on social media.

The clip, which was not included in court evidence, saw Johnny show his injured finger to Dakota during their promotion of ‘Black Mass’ at the 2015 Venice Film Festival.

The attention drawn to her led the actress to fear she may be called to testify on the witness stand.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the 32-year-old said: “I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?'”

“I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh my God, if I was called to the witness stand?”

During the trial, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor testified that his finger tip was allegedly severed during a fight he and Amber had in Australia in March 2015.

He claimed the actress threw a vodka bottle at him and it shattered on his hand – an accusation she denied in court.

Dakota explained she was shocked to see how many people were enthralled by the case.

“I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show,” she said, “It’s like a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so f**king weird. The Internet is a wild, wild place.”

Last month, a jury of five men and two women found Amber guilty of defaming her ex-husband in an op-ed for the Washington Post, which was published in December 2018.

Johnny, 58, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in the op-ed.

Following a six-week trial and 13 hours of deliberations, the jury sided with Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages, and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the State of Virginia’s legal limit, resulting in total damages of $10.4 million awarded to Johnny.

Following the verdict, Amber’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft revealed the actress is “absolutely not” able to pay that much in damages to Johnny.

She has since shared their plans to appeal the verdict, as she claimed “a number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed”.

The attorney also blamed the verdict on a “number of evidentiary issues”, saying “there was so much evidence that did not come in.”

During the six-week long trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

In court, the 58-year-old said the allegations that he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Johnny and Amber first met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.