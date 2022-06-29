Dakota Johnson addresses rumours she had a ‘secret feud’ with Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan

Dakota Johnson has addressed rumours she had a ‘secret feud’ with her Fifty Shades of Grey co-star Jamie Dornan

The 32-year-old starred as Anastasia “Ana” Steele in the steamy film franchise, while Jamie played Christian Grey.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Dakota set the record straight on rumours she didn’t get on with the Irish actor.

She said: “There was never a time when we didn’t get along.”

“I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other.”

“We were doing the weirdest things for years, and we needed to be a team: ‘We’re not doing that,’ or ‘You can’t do that camera angle.'”

Dakota also admitted she does not regret making the Fifty Shades films, which hit cinemas in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

She said: “I don’t think it’s a matter of regret. If I had known… If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it. It would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it.”

“Look, it was great for our careers. So amazing. So lucky. But it was weird. So, so weird.”