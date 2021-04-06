Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding announces the birth of his first child

The actor has welcomed a baby with his wife Liv

Henry Golding and his wife Liv have welcomed their first child together.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram, but are yet to reveal their baby’s name or gender.

The Crazy Rich Asians star shared a black-and-white photo of him and Liv doting over their newborn in hospital.

He captioned the post: “This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you.”

Liv also shared photos of herself in labour, and wrote: “On March 31st our lives changed forever.”

The fitness instructor, who married Henry back in 2016, told fans she would be taking time off social media – but confirmed she would be back soon.

