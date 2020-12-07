Home LA Showbiz Courteney Cox shows how she recreated THAT iconic Friends scene

Courteney Cox shows how she recreated THAT iconic Friends scene

This is so funny!

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Courteney Cox has shown how she recreated an iconic scene from Friends in a hilarious new video.

The actress played Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, and marked Thanksgiving last month by recreating the show’s season 5 episode ‘The One With All the Thanksgivings’.

In the scene, her character Monica danced with a raw turkey on her head to make up with on-screen boyfriend Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry) after a fight.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 56-year-old shared the “gross truth” behind the viral video, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she remade the scene.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Courteney covered her face with cling film as she tried to get the turkey on her head, admitting it “really hurt” and she “couldn’t breathe”.

A host of stars commented on the clip, praising the star for her dedication to the role.

Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy wrote: “For the love of the game 💪🏻”, while Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison commented: “😂😂😂 The dedication 😂😍”.

On Thanksgiving Day, Courteney said: “Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I hope you’re having a great day, I’m feeling so thankful.

“Also if I get one more goddamn GIF with a turkey on my head dancing like a f***ing fool, I’m just gonna snap.”

“So anyway, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. Hope it makes you happy.”

The video then cut to Courteney dancing with a raw turkey on her head, as the Friends theme song played in the background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR