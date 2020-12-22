The couple were separated earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Courteney Cox reunites with Johnny McDaid – after spending nine months apart

Courteney Cox has finally reunited with Johnny McDaid, after spending nine months apart.

The American actress and the Irish musician, who have been dating on-and-off since 2013, were separated earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Snow Patrol rocker was stuck in the UK, while Courtney stayed in Malibu, California with her 16-year-old daughter Coco.

A video shared on social media this month has proved the couple are finally back together, as Courteney and Johnny thanked frontline workers in his hometown of Derry, Ireland in the run up to Christmas.

Lovely Christmas message to the Ráth Mór community, thanking everyone for their hard work over the past year, from @johnnymcdaid and @CourteneyCox. pic.twitter.com/0dy45ncEA6 — Ráth Mór Creggan (@mor_rath) December 11, 2020

In the clip, Courteney says: “We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you have done this year.”

Johnny adds: “Well done guys, thank you so much for all the work, it’s so appreciated. And I know it’s been a really tough year, but here’s to a great 2021 ahead.”

The video was posted by Ráth Mór Creggan’s Twitter account earlier this month.

Back in October, the actress revealed that she hadn’t seen Johnny since March.

Speaking on Foy Vance’s The Vinyl Supper podcast, the 56-year-old said: “Let’s say it’s been 150 days, I’ve cooked 145 of them. And I haven’t seen John in that many days.”

“He left the next day after the whole country shut down – or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us.”

Back in July, Courteney also shared a screenshot of her and Johnny celebrating his 43rd birthday over Zoom.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J … I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone.”

Courteney and Johnny, who were introduced by mutual pal Ed Sheeran in 2013, split one year after they got engaged in 2014 – but they later rekindled their romance.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show last year, Courtney confirmed that her relationship with Johnny was much better ever since they called off their engagement.