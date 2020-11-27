Courteney Cox recreates iconic Friends scene to celebrate Thanksgiving

Courteney Cox has recreated an iconic scene from ‘Friends’, to celebrate Thanksgiving.
During the show’s season 5 episode ‘The One With All the Thanksgivings’, Courteney’s character Monica danced with a turkey on her head to make up with Chandler after a fight.
The hilarious scene has since been made into a GIF, and is regularly shared on Thanksgiving in the U.S.
Taking to Instagram today, Courteney said: “Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I hope you’re having a great day, I’m feeling so thankful. Also if I get one more goddamn GIF with a turkey on my head dancing like a f***ing fool, I’m just gonna snap.”
“So anyway, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. Hope it makes you happy.”
The video then cut to Courteney dancing with a raw turkey on her head, as the Friends theme song played in the background.
Delighted by Courteney’s post, fellow Friends star Lisa Kudrow commented: “You DID THAT!!”