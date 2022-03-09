Courteney Cox admits she doesn’t remember filming Friends

Courteney Cox has admitted she doesn’t remember filming Friends.

The 57-year-old, who played Monica Geller in the sitcom, made the shock revelation in an interview with Today’s Willie Geist for an extended episode of Sunday Sitdown.

The actress said: “I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there.’”

“Yeah. I don’t remember filming so many episodes,” she added.

“I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all, But it’s so funny.”

Courteney explained she has really bad memory, saying: “I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have, like, three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why.”

The actress also revealed that her lack of memories from making the show bugs her, saying: “I’m kinda bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures. Because I don’t have a lot to look back at.”

One experience Courteney can remember is when Friends director James “Jim” Burrows took the cast on a trip to Las Vegas right before the show aired in 1994.

She recalled: “He gave us all $500. And he said, ‘I want you to take care, like, really take notice of this moment because it will be the last time that all six of you together can walk through a casino.’”

”And we were like, ‘Really?’ And it was true. We never could never do that (again). I mean, I don’t wanna sound like, ‘Look at us.’”

”We’re not, you know, the Beatles. But people feel like they know you. If we were all to walk down the street, six of us, it would be, I think it would be really interesting to people.”

The highly anticipated Friends reunion aired in May 2021, with all the cast reuniting to take a look back at some of the best and unseen moments from the hit show.

Courtney was joined by former castmates Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for the HBO special that was hosted by James Corden.

The unscripted hour-long reunion was filmed at the show’s original studio in Burbank, California, and featured a host of celebrity cameos.