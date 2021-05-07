Courteney Cox admits filming the Friends reunion special was ‘so emotional’

The reunion special will air on HBO Max later this year

Courteney Cox has admitted filming the Friends reunion special was “so emotional”.

The actress recently reunited with her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc to film a special for HBO Max.

Speaking on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the 56-year-old said: “It was unbelievable, so emotional.”

“It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in I forgot how many years — 15 years? Seventeen years?”

When asked if it brought back a lot of memories, she explained: “I have the worst memory. Everything came up that I forgot about.”

“But, it was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic. It really was.”

The reunion special was filmed at the show’s original soundstage — Stage 24 — on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.

The popular sitcom aired from 1994 – 2004, and lasted for 10 seasons.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan joins Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to chat through the biggest stories of the week.

The girls chat about the “disappointing” Line of Duty finale, Maura Higgins’ split from Chris Taylor, and the major Hollywood movie being filmed in Wicklow right now.

You can also listen to the podcast on all usual platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.