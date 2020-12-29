Fans had no idea the actress was even pregnant

Constance Wu ‘secretly welcomed first child’ over the summer

Constance Wu reportedly welcomed her first child with Ryan Kattner over the summer.

According to E! News, the Crazy Rich Asians star gave birth to a baby girl earlier this year.

A source said: “They are doing great, and they’re so excited and happy.”

The 38-year-old never publicly announced her pregnancy, and she’s remained out of the spotlight since February, when she attended the Queerties 2020 Awards.

The actress also hasn’t posted on Instagram since May, and she has now labelled her social media accounts as “defunct”.

It’s understood Constance has been dating Ryan Kattner since 2018.

The musician fronts the rock band Man Man under the stage name Honus Honus.

